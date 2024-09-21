San Francisco hosts several events aimed at drawing people back to the city

Come to be entertained, and play.

San Francisco is working to distance itself from the negative narratives out there as the city hosted multiple events aimed at drawing people back.

Friday was a night of options, starting with a free concert at Civic Center Plaza.

Portugal. The man performed to some of the 25,000 people who RSVP’d.

“Celebrating San Francisco and its march towards normality,” Oly Carpio of San Francisco said.

The area’s rebound from the pandemic has been slow, and hard.

It has seen its share of shuttered businesses and welcomed state and military police to help combat the fentanyl crisis in nearby Tenderloin.

But Friday was a step in the right direction.

Organizers said it’s the second of three free concerts they’ve held and said while yes, this is entertainment, “also to let visitors know it’s clean, it’s safe, it’s a great place to come hang out,” Mary Conde of Another Planet Entertainment, said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Civic Center Plaza wasn’t the only place with live music in San Francisco.

At Oracle Park, East Bay punk rock group Green Day made a stop on their tour.

Also, San Francisco's Oktoberfest was the first ever “Entertainment Zone” in the state.

“If you’re 21 and over you can walk into Schroeder’s or Harrington or Royal Exchange, grab your beer to go and drink it in the street,” Robbie SIlver, president of the Downtown SF Partnership, said.

Next year, Downtown SF Partnership plans to use the Entertainment Zone every month to the delight of visitors.