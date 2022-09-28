San Francisco to Rename Street in Honor of ‘Grandpa Vicha' Attacked, Killed in January

A San Francisco street will be renamed in honor of Vicha Ratanapakdee, the man affectionately known in the community as “Grandpa Vicha” Saturday.

He was pushed down while on a walk near his home last January and died days later from his injuries.

Grandpa Vicha's death fueled activists across the nation to speak up against anti-Asian hate. Now, the street Sonora Lane, located near the Kaiser Medical Building, south of Geary Boulevard, will be renamed Vicha RatanapakdeeWay.

NBC Bay Area’s Gia Vang sat down with his daughter Monthanus Ratanapakdee, watch the full interview in the video player above.