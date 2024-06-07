San Francisco police looking for person of interest in hate crime

The San Francisco Police Department released a video Friday that shows a person of interest in a hate crime case.

The footage is from May 5 and It shows someone wearing all black, carrying what appears to be a paper bag.

That's the day Terry Williams, a popular dog walker, says he received a package with racist messages, including a doll with a noose around its neck at his home on Grover Street.

He also received a similar package back in April.

A few weeks later, a fire gutted Williams' home while he was at a San Francisco City Hall meeting to discuss those hate crimes.

No one was injured but all of Williams's possessions were destroyed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD.