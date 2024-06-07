San Francisco

San Francisco police looking for person of interest in hate crime

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Francisco Police Department released a video Friday that shows a person of interest in a hate crime case.

The footage is from May 5 and It shows someone wearing all black, carrying what appears to be a paper bag.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

That's the day Terry Williams, a popular dog walker, says he received a package with racist messages, including a doll with a noose around its neck at his home on Grover Street. 

He also received a similar package back in April.

San Francisco May 26

Neighborhood rallies around SF fire victim also targeted in racist incidents

San Francisco May 11

San Francisco man speaks out after receiving threatening, racist packages at home

A few weeks later, a fire gutted Williams' home while he was at a San Francisco City Hall meeting to discuss those hate crimes. 

No one was injured but all of Williams's possessions were destroyed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us