Relocated Clinic Provides Healthcare, Mental Health Services to San Francisco's Unhoused

San Francisco Mayor London Breed helped dedicate a recently-relocated clinic that aims to provide healthcare and mental health services to the city's unhoused population.

She toured the Maria X Martinez Health Resource Center just south and east of Market and 7th Street.

It replaces a clinic that had been located at the Department of Public Health headquarters near City Hall.

The site will be most dedicated to providing care for the city’s unhoused.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Today, I know it feels great. We have this new facility, but this work is hard,” said Breed.

The new clinic is a hub of many of the city's homeless outreach and care programs, including the fire department's street response team.

Paramedics will also take some unhoused patients there for urgent care, instead of to the emergency room.

The newly-relocated clinic is just a block away from Market and Mission streets and its location is an integral part of its mission.

"We're aiming to be highly accessible. Our whole goal is to be present where the people who need us are,” said Dr. Barry Zevin, clinic medical director.

Breed also answered questions about a viral video that surfaced this week showing a man spraying an unhoused person with a garden hose outside near his gallery in the Financial District.

"We know that there are people that are struggling with mental illness, with substance use disorder,” she said. “We know that people are very frustrated. But this is not the solution. This is not how you take out your frustrations and your anger."

The mayor said she considers the incident with the garden hose an assault, but said the person who was sprayed has refused to press charges and has also refused multiple offers for mental health services.

"This is what's wrong with our laws in our state around being able to help someone struggling with mental illness into treatment indoors,” said Breed.