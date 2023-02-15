San Francisco

Woman Killed in San Francisco Home Explosion, Fire Identified

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The woman who died in last week's home explosion and fire in San Francisco's Sunset District was identified Wednesday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for San Francisco identified the victim as 51-year-old Rita Price, a resident of the city.

Price's remains were found in the destroyed home on 22nd Avenue.

A next-door neighbor said Price is the wife of Darron Price, the man who was arrested and charged following the explosion.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco Feb 11

Man Arrested in Connection to Deadly House Explosion, Fire in San Francisco: Police

San Francisco Feb 12

Surveillance Video Shows Moment of Deadly House Explosion in San Francisco

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us