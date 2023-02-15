Woman Killed in San Francisco Home Explosion, Fire Identified

The woman who died in last week's home explosion and fire in San Francisco's Sunset District was identified Wednesday.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for San Francisco identified the victim as 51-year-old Rita Price, a resident of the city.
Price's remains were found in the destroyed home on 22nd Avenue.
A next-door neighbor said Price is the wife of Darron Price, the man who was arrested and charged following the explosion.
