Suspect in 2 San Francisco homicides arrested

San Francisco police have arrested a man on suspicion of killing two other men in separate shootings, the department announced Friday.

Demetri Moore, 43, of Solano County was arrested late last month and booked into San Francisco County Jail. He faces several charges, including murder, according to police.

The first homicide happened at about 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2022, in the area of Turk and Market streets, police said. The second homicide happened at about 1:30 a.m. on June 13, 2023, in the same area as the first one.

On Feb. 29, officers patrolling the area of O’Farrell and Jones streets recognized Moore from a crime bulletin, police said.

Moore was taken into custody for an outstanding homicide arrest warrant and an active and outstanding warrant out of Pittsburg, according to police. Moore was carrying a gun at the time of his arrest.