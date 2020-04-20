San Francisco Hospitality Workers Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic

Lots of hospitality workers in the Bay Area are out of work because hotels are shutting down. In San Francisco, the hotel council says there are 215 hotels and 70 are now temporarily closed.

No convention guests, business travelers or tourists means there are simply no visitors.

The Handlery Union Square Hotel shut down for the month and is expecting a long road to recovery,

“Some activity is really what I'm looking for,” said Jon Handlery. “Then I can bring people back to work. Will it pick up in 2020? No.”

He expects to weather the storm. Experts say the hotel industry rebound will help others recover because hotel guests spend money in nearby restaurants and shops.