vaccine mandate

San Francisco In-N-Out Temporarily Closed Over COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement

The In-N-Out is the first restaurant in the city to be closed down due to COVID-19 violations

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco temporarily closed the In-N-Out burger at Fisherman's Wharf because employees were not properly checking customers coming inside to make sure they were vaccinated.

This happened last Thursday and the restaurant has since reopened, but without indoor dining.

San Francisco mandates that customers who eat inside must show proof of full vaccination.

The company released a statement saying in part, "We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business. This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper, and offensive.”

This article tagged under:

vaccine mandatecoronavirusSan FranciscoCOVID-19In-N-Out
