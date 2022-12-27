San Francisco

6 Treated for Possible Overdoses on Christmas Day at Japantown Home

All six patients were adults.

By Bay City News

Emergency crews treated six people on Christmas Day for possible drug overdoses at a home in San Francisco's Japantown neighborhood.

Firefighters responded at 2:30 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 1700 block of Post Street, according to San Francisco Fire Capt. Jonathan Baxter.

Five people found at the home were hospitalized -- two of them in critical condition. A sixth person was treated at the scene, fire officials said. All six patients were adults.

Narcan, a medication used to treat opioid overdose, was administered, Baxter said.

No other information was immediately available about the incident.

