6 Treated for Possible Overdoses on Christmas Day at Japantown Home

Emergency crews treated six people on Christmas Day for possible drug overdoses at a home in San Francisco's Japantown neighborhood.

Firefighters responded at 2:30 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 1700 block of Post Street, according to San Francisco Fire Capt. Jonathan Baxter.

Five people found at the home were hospitalized -- two of them in critical condition. A sixth person was treated at the scene, fire officials said. All six patients were adults.

Narcan, a medication used to treat opioid overdose, was administered, Baxter said.

No other information was immediately available about the incident.