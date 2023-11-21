San Francisco law firm office manager admits to embezzling over $1 million

A former office manager at a San Francisco law firm pleaded guilty on Monday to embezzling over $1 million from his employers and writing more than 800 checks to himself, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Jairo Santos, 42, admitted to taking more than $1.1 million from his bosses between 2016 and 2023.

According to prosecutors, Santos would take checks from the law firm, put his name on the payee line, and then sign them with the signature of the firm's senior partner without permission. Santos would then deposit these checks into his Wells Fargo checking account.

Santos admitted to depositing 806 fraudulent checks, with a total value of $1,191,683.

He was indicted in July on three counts of bank fraud, but under his plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to one count.

Now free on bond, Santos is scheduled for a sentence hearing on March 12. He is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison and a fine of $1 million.