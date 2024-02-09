San Francisco leaders remind public to be safe, responsible on Super Bowl Sunday

San Francisco city leaders on Friday reminded the public to be safe and responsible if the 49ers come out victorious in Sunday's Super Bowl.

The city’s message is to celebrate and have fun, but do it in a way that doesn't cause problems.

"We don’t want all that craziness," Mayor London Breed said. "We don’t want to be breaking people's windows and carrying on. We don’t want to take a joyous occasion and turn it into something else."

Police Chief Bill Scott said almost all police time off has been canceled.

"I know the question is what will be closed," he said. "It's fluid. It really depends on what is happening and where. You can anticipate in some of the places where we have seen celebratory events in the past, we will have some street closures and we will have some freeway on-ramp and off-ramp closures."