San Francisco Lesbian Pioneer Phyllis Lyon Dies at 95

Pioneering lesbian activist Phyllis Lyon has died of natural causes, officials said Thursday. She was 95.

Lyon, a pillar of San Francisco's LGBTQ community, and Del Martin were the first couple to be married during the city's 2004 Winter of Love.

Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, together with her long-time partner and wife helped found one of the first lesbian organizations in the U.S.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed released the following statement:

“I am saddened by Phyllis Lyon’s passing. She was a true champion of LGBTQ rights and San Francisco was incredibly lucky to have her leadership and activism.

Phyllis changed countless lives for the better. She was at the forefront of the LGBTQ rights movement—fighting for a world in which people can marry who they love and live without fear of discrimination. Through decades of organizing, activism, and writing, Phyllis helped advance civil rights protections, created robust support networks for LGBTQ people, and established political and advocacy organizations that continue her work to this day. Importantly, Phyllis was a symbol of hope and courage for San Franciscans and people around the world.

We know that there is still more work to be done to carry forward Phyllis’s legacy of civil rights, and we will continue her fight.

My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, released the following statement:

“We lost a giant today. Phyllis Lyon fought for LGBTQ equality when it was neither safe nor popular to do so. Phyllis and her wife Del Martin played a crucial role winning the rights and dignity our community now enjoys. We owe Phyllis immense gratitude for her work. Rest in power.”