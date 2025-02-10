6 injured after vehicle collides into pub parklet in SF's Mission District

Six people were injured following a vehicle colliding into a parklet in San Francisco's Mission District Sunday evening, fire officials told NBC Bay Area.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, officers originally responded to a burglary at Buckiham Way and Winston, where the driver fled the scene. The suspects in the vehicle failed to yield after an officer attempted a traffic stop, which led to a pursuit, SFPD said.

According to SFPD, the vehicle used during the chase was wanted out of Berkley and was spotted near Stonetown. The vehicle also sideswiped another car, causing minor damage, before crashing into a local pub's parklet.

Additionally, the department said the chase didn't exceed more than 45 miles per hour, and police stopped at red lights.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management posted on social media, asking the public to avoid the area of 24th Street between South Van Ness Avenue and Potrero Avenue as emergency crews responded to the incident.

"Motorists should expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time," the department said on its social media page.

Two of the victims were in critical condition, San Francisco fire told NBC Bay Area.

Two suspects have been taken into custody, SFPD said.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of 24th Street between South Van Ness Avenue and Potrero Avenue due to Fire Activity. Emergency crews are on scene.



Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic inf https://t.co/N7A6rvApqJ — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) February 9, 2025

This story is developing. Check back for updates.