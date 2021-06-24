crime

San Francisco Man Arrested in Serial Vandalism Investigation

The suspect was on probation in San Francisco for a prior vandalism incident at the time of his arrest, police said.

By Diana San Juan

The San Francisco Police Department has made an arrest in a series of vandalism crimes, dating back to April, that cost businesses an estimated $35,000, police said.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Steven Gaffney of San Francisco, is believed to be responsible for window smash vandalisms and burglaries in the Taraval, Ingleside, Mission and Central Police Districts, officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Gaffney was arrested Monday on the 100 block of Holloway Avenue and was booked for three counts of burglary, 13 counts of felony vandalism, three counts of possession of burglary tools, committing a felony while armed with a deadly weapon and a probation violation. 

San Francisco Jun 16

Person With Slingshot Fires Object at Window of San Francisco Restaurant

San Francisco Jun 18

SF Merchants Launch Fund for Ocean Avenue Businesses Being Victimized By Vandals

“I am grateful to the Taraval Station officers and investigation team for their hard work and diligence. As our City recovers from this terrible pandemic, we must support our small businesses and protect the community from violence,” said Supervisor Myrna Melgar.

Police continue investigating the crimes and anyone with information is asked to call the police department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

This article tagged under:

crimeSan FranciscoSan Francisco policeSan Francisco Police Department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us