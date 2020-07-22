arson

San Francisco Man Arrested on Suspicion of Arson

The fire was on a hillside in the area of Gypsy Hill and Sharp Park roads.

By Bay City News

handcuffs set against a dark backdrop
Getty Images

Pacifica police arrested a San Francisco man suspected of arson on Tuesday evening, the department said Wednesday.

Officers and members of the North County Fire Authority responded at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday to a report of someone intentionally starting a vegetation fire on a hillside in the area of Gypsy Hill and Sharp Park roads.

Officers found a pair of small charred sections of grass on the hillside near the intersection. Witnesses in the area alerted officers to the nearby location of the suspect, 50-year-old Carlos Henriquez Cortez, who was subsequently arrested.

Local

Stanford University 48 mins ago

7 Stanford Athletes Test Positive for Coronavirus

Muni 1 hour ago

Several Muni Bus Lines Returning Along With Restored Metro Service

No injuries were reported as a result of the hillside fires. Officers booked Henriquez Cortez into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of arson.

Witnesses with additional information about the case are advised to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314. Tips can also be given anonymously at (650) 359-4444.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

arson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us