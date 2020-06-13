San Francisco Man Describes Exchange With ‘Karen’ Over Black Lives Matter Message

Video that has exploded and gone viral online shows an exchange between a San Francisco resident and a woman who appears to take issue with him writing "Black Lives Matter" on a retaining wall at his home.

James Juanillo recorded the video earlier this week and posted it to Twitter on Thursday night. It has since been viewed more than 8 million times.

Juanillo in an interview with NBC Bay Area on Saturday said he has lived at the Pacific Heights home since 2002 and was inspired to make sure the Black Lives Matter message was also projected in his own neighborhood.

"It's important that this not just be in the Castro, the SOMA," Juanillo said of the Black Lives Matter statement. "That it be in the Marina, and Laurel Heights, Presidio Heights, Pacific Heights where people who need to be woke can read it, and see that this is OK to have a statement like this, in a neighborhood like this."

A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP — Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020

On Tuesday, Juanillo began to stencil the Black Lives Matter message with chalk when he was approached by who he references as "Karen" inquiring if he is the property owner.

"Why are you asking?" Juanillo says to her in the video.

The woman, who identifies herself as Lisa and accompanied with a man who identifies himself as Robert, then tells Juanillo it's private property and that he is defacing it. She later goes on in the video and claims to know the owner.

"What the video on Twitter doesn't show is the 95% of residents and neighbors who while I was putting this up gave me a fist, or made eye contact and smile, or just flat out said thank you," Juanillo said, adding that his neighborhood is in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

James Juanillo discusses the interaction recorded in now viral video of a woman taking issue with him writing Black Lives Matter in front of his San Francisco home.

Juanillo said he thinks he was approached because he is a person of color suspected of tagging on someone else's property.

"Makes me feel like we all need to fight," Juanillo said. "When you see racism...speak your truth. Don't let it go, it's time."