A San Francisco man who went missing in the Desolation Wilderness Tuesday was found dead.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office first responded to reports of an abandoned campsite near Lake Aloha, a smaller body of water near Lake Tahoe.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered personal items, including a driver’s license, belonging to Jia Huang.

The next day, search and rescue teams discovered he had drowned in Lake Aloha.

His death was determined to be an accident.