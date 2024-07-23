SF man sentenced to more than 6 months in jail for punch

A San Francisco man will spend more than six months in county jail after being convicted of violating a stay-away order and punching someone in the face.

Bryan Sandelin, 44, was sentenced to 180 days on a battery conviction and 30 days for violating court order, sentences which he will serve concurrently, according to the district attorney's office.

During his trail, prosecutors said that Sandelin was the subject of many prior reports to police in the area around 45th Avenue and Cabrillo Street, an area he was ordered to stay away from.

But on April 26, officers said Sandlin confronted a man, threatened him and punched him in the face while in an alley behind a home in that same area.

Prosecutors didn't say what motivated Sandelin to strike the victim.