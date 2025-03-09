‘We're at risk of losing every right': demonstrators rally in San Francisco for International Women's Day

Hundreds rallied in San Francisco and other Bay Area cities on International Women's Day, hoping to send a message.

Demonstrators gathered near Union Square on Saturday as they spoke out, rallied, and marched with the theme of unity and resistance.

"We’re at risk of losing every right that we have come up with in last how many years, Roe v. Wade was sold right," said Shaye Starkey of San Francisco.

Many carried signs with different messages, and some chanted, "Hey, Hey. Ho Ho. Trump and Musk have to go." Some said what they oppose under the Trump Administration is mostly in line with what they expected.

"Unfortunately, yes, but not to the extreme that it's happening now, and now the swiftness with what is happening, it’s frightening, absolutely frightening," said Frances Franco.

According to the Women's March website, Bay Ares demonstrators joined hundreds of planned demonstrations around the county.

"Women’s healthcare deserves rights, and it deserves not to be something that is given permission but something that is valued and is common decency. It's just like men’s research; we deserve equality," said Michelle Arendall of San Francisco.