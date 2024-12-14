‘I'm always a winner': San Francisco Mayor London Breed reflects on her tenure

For the past six years, Mayor London Breed has led San Francisco through some of the biggest challenges the city has ever faced, including a global pandemic and a slow economic recovery.

Now, she's set to leave City Hall on January 8, 2025, after losing a reelection bid in November.

"No matter what the result of what an election says, I'm always a winner," Breed said. "Because the people of the City of San Francisco gave me an opportunity to serve as Mayor."

On Friday, Mayor Breed reflected on what she sees as her major accomplishments during her tenure.

Breed touted how the city now has "one of the lowest crime rates in over 11 years." Adding that homicide has been the lowest since the 1960s,

She touched on building more affordable housing and tackling the city's drug and fentanyl epidemic.

"There are some numbers of the peak of some pretty high overdose deaths," she said. "Where are we at now? Since we've been tracking these numbers since 2017 - this past quarter was the lowest number that we have had since we've been tracking it. And the numbers have been trending down significantly."

Breed claims she has set up the city for continued growth and success but admits she's disappointed she's not the one to see it through.

Breed, 50, said she's unsure what's next for her.

"Well, I haven't decided because my whole life is public service," she said. "It was never even to be an elected official."

Billionaire heir Daniel Lurie defeated Breed last month to win the San Francisco mayoral race, earning his first term leading California's fourth-largest city.