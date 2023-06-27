San Francisco mayor pushes for public safety spending as budget deadline nears

With just a few days until San Francisco supervisors need to complete the city's budget, Mayor London Breed is ramping up her push to increase law enforcement and public safety spending.

Standing Tuesday with law enforcement leaders, including District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, police Chief Bill Scott and Sheriff Paul Miyamoto, Breed said public safety is all anyone is talking about in the city right now. She's urging supervisors to keep that in mind as they continue their work on the city budget.

"My hope is for them to keep our public safety budget intact," Breed said.

Breed has proposed a boost in funding for the police department and district attorney's office as well as other public safety departments. But not every city department is getting a boost.

Breed says the city is facing a $780 million budget deficit, meaning cuts will need to come from somewhere.

During a rally Monday at city hall, a crowd of more than 100 people called on city leaders not to cut some programs.

"I'm very thankful for the board of supervisors last week for not going for what the mayor was trying to propose that was going to cut into our childcare funding," Junebug with Parent Voices said.

Breed said some money brought in to the city through federal pandemic funding still hasn't been spent. That's why the city can afford to not allocate more money there.

"We are at a different time, so even though there may be some shifts and potential perceived cuts, the fact is many of these organizations are still being made whole," Breed said.

When it comes to public safety spending, Breed wants cash for more police, more neighborhood ambassadors and more deputy district attorneys to prosecute drug arrests.

The budget is due July 1.