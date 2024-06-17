San Francisco

Candidates face off in mayoral debate in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The top five mayoral candidates faced off in San Francisco Monday.

All candidates, Mayor London Breed, former supervisor and former Interim Mayor Mark Farrell, board of supervisors president Aaron Peskin, Supervisor Ahsha Safai and philanthropist Daniel Laurie all took center stage.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

They spoke about public safety, housing, and revitalizing downtown -- topics the candidates did not agree on.

NBC Bay Area’s Terry McSweeney has the story in video player above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us