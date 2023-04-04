San Francisco Police Search for Woman Who Didn't Board Cruise Ship

The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 33-year-old woman who was supposed to board a cruise ship in the city but never did.

Alaina Marie Adams, who is from out of state, was reported missing Monday evening, according to police. She was supposed to board the ship at Pier 27, but she didn't make it on.

Adams is 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, tattoos behind both ears and a tattoo on her right foot, according to police.

Police did not immediately know of any risk factors. They also said there was no immediate evidence of foul play.

Anyone who spots Adams is asked to call 911. People with information about her possible location are instructed to call the police department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.