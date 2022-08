San Francisco health officials will hold a press conference Monday to provide updates on monkeypox vaccinations in the county.

Dr. Grant Colfax and other health leaders are expected to announce the expansion of monkeypox vaccination clinic hours and promote vaccine awareness.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital resumed its monkeypox vaccine clinic on Monday and administered 950 doses. Sergio Quintana reports.

The press conference will begin at 1:30 p.m.