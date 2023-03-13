San Francisco

Person Stabbed on Muni Bus in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a stabbing on a Muni bus in San Francisco.

The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. at Stockton and Sutter, near Union Square.

Police said there was an altercation between several young men on the bus that resulted in a stabbing.

One young man suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

SFPD detained multiple suspects but haven’t made any arrests.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us