Person Stabbed on Muni Bus in San Francisco

Police are investigating a stabbing on a Muni bus in San Francisco.

The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. at Stockton and Sutter, near Union Square.

Police said there was an altercation between several young men on the bus that resulted in a stabbing.

One young man suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

SFPD detained multiple suspects but haven’t made any arrests.