San Francisco Among Must-See Destinations in 2023: National Geographic

One of the top places to visit in the world next year is right here in the Bay Area.

National Geographic recently released its top 25 must-see destinations for 2023, and making the cut was San Francisco, specifically the Crosstown Trail.

It's a 17-mile trail created by volunteers that connects the city from the southeast to the northwest.

It takes visitors along hidden trails and tiled stairways and through public parks and community gardens.

National Geographic said it's a way for city children to learn that being a hiker doesn't mean a trip into the wilderness.