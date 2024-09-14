San Francisco names Gilbert Baker's Pride flag an offical landmark

San Francisco City leaders convened on Friday to officially declare artist Gilbert Baker's rainbow Gay Pride flag an official landmark.

The flag, synonymous with LGBTQ+ pride, has flown continuously since 1997 at the Harvey Milk Plaza.

"Gilbert created the first rainbow pride flag at the request of his friend Harvey Milk in time for the 1978 gay freedom day parade in San Francisco," said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who represents the city's Castro District.



The Gilbert Baker Foundation held an event to commemorate Mayor London Breed's bill signing. The event included a flag-raising ceremony by the Castro Merchants Association, which maintains the 20-foot-by-30-foot and 100-foot pole installation.

Despite the move, gay rights advocates said there is more to be done.

