The push to make San Francisco a night market city

San Francisco's distinct neighborhoods are full of history, culture and, of course, great food.

With the recent success of night markets in the Sunset and Chinatown, there's a push to make San Francisco a night market city.

Now, it's becoming more of a reality that now includes eight neighborhoods. NBC Bay Area sat down with three leaders moving their communities forward – community leaders with a common goal: to bring people, business, culture and joy back into their communities.

Megan Cornelius is the co-owner of Zazie restaurant and a member of the Cole Valley Merchants Association.

"The grit of just the community and what they're willing to work hard for and create, it's mind blowing," Cornelius said.

Born and raised in the Castro, Terry Asten Bennett is the co-owner of Cliff's Variety, a store on Castro Street started by her great, great grandfather in 1936.

"We're really excited about blending the gap between the daytime businesses and the nighttime businesses," Asten Bennett said. "This night market is going to really help bridge that gap and get people out into the Castro."

Tinisch Collins is from the Bayview and co-founder of San Francisco Black Wallstreet.

"We all want to protect and uplift San Francisco culture, right?" Collins said. "Having Black folks as our neighbors and as restauranteurs and business owners helps."

There will always be challenges in a major city when it comes to public safety. But these women are working to change the narrative.

"We are resilient," Asten Bennett said. "People will come back because San Francisco's amazing. But we have to be there for them to come back."

Co-founded by Manny Yekutiel, the nonprofit Civic Joy Fund's mission is to revitalize San Francisco post pandemic. He said the night markets have two goals.

"One is to create a culture of night markets where every weekend there's a different night market to go to," he said. "The second goal is we have to actually cross-pollinate and create new pathways for people who maybe aren't used to going to different neighborhoods to explore them."

So far, eight night markets have happened, are happening or are being planned in these neighborhoods: Bayview, Castro, Chinatown, Cole Valley, Noe Valley, North Beach, Richmond and Sunset. Organizers are looking to continue these events into 2025.

For a list of all San Francisco night market dates, times and locations, visit the Civic Joy Fund website.