San Francisco officals look to disrupt drug market, illgeal street vending in Mission District

San Francisco city leaders and law enforcement are looking to crack down and disrupt open-air drug markets and illegal street vending in the city's Mission District.

It's the latest in what Mayor Daniel Luire said could be a series of crackdowns.

"Whether you are on 6th street dealing drugs, using, or if you're on 16th and mission, we are going to be relentless in our focus on cleaning these areas up," Lurie said.

Lurie's comments come after a coordinated crackdown took place in the Mission Dirsta and a week after some 80 people were arrested in Jefferson Square Park.

"Conditions have vastly improved there. But we aren't claiming any sort of victory. We are just getting started," Lurie said. "People need to understand we are going to enforce the laws and that we are going to protect our families and our children going forward."

On Wednesday, four narcotics-related arrests were made. Police said dealers may have fled as officers arrived.

The San Francisco Police Department said it's not a one-time thing but rather a long-term plan to make life uncomfortable for criminals in the city.

"We did make some arrests but our job is to prevent it from getting to that point in the first place," said SFPD Chief Bill Scott. "I think last night was a success if that is the measurement; we want to prevent people who live in this city who live here, who work here, come here to visit this great city from seeing the disorder and chaos that we have seen at that particular block."

Although some neighbors in the area said they hadn't heard about last night's operation, they said they support a safer city.

"I do believe people can change, but at the same time, I do believe that there has to be law and order," said Dewayne Kemp of San Francisco. "We all want to be safe and be able to conduct business."

Adel Alghazali said shoplifting is the biggest challenge affecting his business. He added that he worries street conditions are also keeping customers away.

"I think [city leaders are] moving in the right direction if they stay and continue, not just one day then they disappear, hopefully they show up more often," he said.