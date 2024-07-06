San Francisco officials plan to prevent annual skateboarding event

San Francisco officials said they are gearing up to prevent a popular skateboarding event in the Mission District.

The Dolores hill bomb, a popular unsanctioned annual skateboarding gathering, typically takes place near Dolores Park and features crowds cheering on dozens of skateboarders racing down the middle of the street.

But after scenes turned violent, the San Francico Police Department is hoping their efforts will prevent the hill bomb from even happening.

"It's not against people going out and skating around the city, in fact we want people to have fun with their skateboards, but what we don’t want and can't have is a community that has been taken over, criminal activity vandalism and assaults," said SFPD Chief Bill Scott.

Last year the department made dozens of arrests and charged more than 100 people with inciting a riot at an unpermitted skateboarding event over the weekend. Muni trains were vandalized during the clash.

At the time, the transit agency said while no staff members were injured, damages to the train costs roughly $70,000 to fix.

This year, SFPD plans on placing barricades near the area.