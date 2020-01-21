San Francisco Officials Unveil New Crime Stats

Crime in San Francisco has dropped, according to new stats released by Mayor London Breed and Police Chief William Scott Tuesday.

In 2019, 25,000 car burglaries were reported, about a thousand less than the previous year.

“I think they do an amazing job,” said Breed.

The latest numbers show 41 homicides, down 11% from the year before.

“This is the lowest number of homicides that we’ve seen since 1961,” said Breed.

The chief credited community cooperation and his officers, particularly those who walk a beat.

“The officers are needed on the street so that’s where we plan to put them,” said Scott.

The smallest reduction was in car break-ins, which were down just 2%, and coincidently, 2% is the arrest rate for car burglary in San Francisco.

“That’s a very difficult crime to solve,” said Scott.

On Sunday afternoon, Buay Deng returned to his Mercedes sedan to find the rear window broken.

“My backpack was missing, and my wife’s cousin’s purse was missing,” said Deng.

The Baltimore music producers and aerospace engineer called the police.

“The response was ‘this happens all the time’ a response I was not expecting,” he said.

Police chief Scott said drivers need to make sure their stuff is locked in the trunk. A response which Deng is convinced is part of the problem: a lack of enforcement.