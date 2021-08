San Francisco will open a new, high-volume testing site Wednesday located at 7th and Brannan Streets in the SoMa neighborhood.

It will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will give out 500 tests per day, by appointment only.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This is all an effort by the city to help control the spread of the virus, as the delta variant pushes the average number of cases to 230 per day.