SF Opera Celebrates 100 Years With Free Concert

Thousands of attendees are expected to turn out today to enjoy free opera in Golden Gate Park to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of San Francisco Opera.

The Opera in the Park event is open to the public and will be held in Robin Williams Meadow. Organizers with San Francisco Opera recommend picnickers arrive at 12:30 p.m., and the concert is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

On Saturday night, the curtain will rise on a new season for the San Francisco Opera on its 100th anniversary. Audrey Asistio sat down with the opera’s music director and goes behind the scenes for an exclusive first look.

Musical numbers will be performed by stars from the Opera's fall season, along with the San Francisco Opera Orchestra, according to a news release on behalf of the company.

The show is scheduled to run until 4 p.m.

More information can be found online at sfopera.com/100.