San Francisco Opera Set to Kick Off 100th Season This Weekend

The curtain rises on a new season for the San Francisco Opera this weekend. It’s the opera’s 100th anniversary. And, the woman helping to lead this centennial has made history herself.

Eun Sun Kim is the first Asian woman to ever serve as music director to one of America’s largest opera companies.

The 41-year-old is conducting three days in a row this opening weekend – including the world premiere of the newest opera “Antony and Cleopatra” and Free Opera in the Park at Golden Gate Park this Sunday.

Audrey Asistio sat down with the opera’s music director – and went behind the scenes – in a story you’ll see only on NBC Bay Area. Watch it in the video player above.

