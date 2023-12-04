San Francisco supervisors to introduce permanent ceasefire resolution

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is expected to introduce a resolution Tuesday calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The first page of the resolution calls for a sustained ceasefire, humanitarian aid, release of hostages, and condemning antisemetic, anti-Palestinian, and Islamophobic attacks.

It comes just one week after the Oakland City Council approved a similar resolution, and received widespread backlash for comments made in support of Hamas.

Members of the community are expected to show up for public comment at Tuesday's supervisors meeting.

Since the temporary ceasefire ended, Israel has expanded its ground operations into Gaza and the rush to find safety is becoming more dangerous by the hour.