Some of San Francisco's pickleball, tennis courts could soon require reservation fee

By Bay City News

San Francisco pickleball and tennis players could soon be required to pay a $5 fee to reserve some courts around the city following a decision by the Recreation and Park Commission.

The commission voted Thursday to require a $5 per hour fee when people make an online reservation at 28 of the 66 locations overseen by the Recreation and Park Department. The remaining courts would continue to be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The fee plan will now go to the city's Board of Supervisors for final approval.

Courts that could soon require fees are Alice Marble, Balboa, Crocker Amazon, DuPont, Fulton, Hamilton, Helen Wills, J.P. Murphy, Jackson, Lafayette, McLaren, Minnie & Lovie Ward, Miraloma, Moscone, Mountain Lake, Parkside, Potrero Hill, Presidio Wall, Richmond, St. Mary's, Stern Grove, Sunset, and Upper Noe.

Courts with both reservable and walk-up courts would include Buena Vista, Dolores, Glen Canyon Park, Joe DiMaggio, and Rossi.

All other courts would be walk-up only.

