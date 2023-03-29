San Francisco

San Francisco Nonprofit Calls on City, Public to Help Plant New Trees

By Sergio Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

The combination of wind and rain has been taking its toll on San Francisco's trees.

"The reported trees lost so far this year are approaching 2,000 I believe," said Brian Widenmeier, executive director of nonprofit Friends of the Urban Forest. "We may be already over that number with the most recent storm."

Widenmeier said it's all part of climate change. Years of hot and dry conditions followed by nonstop rain and wind have not just combined to bring down weakened trees but also many that were perfectly healthy.

Friends of the Urban Forest is concerned about getting the resources to try to replace the trees the city has lost.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"We're really calling on Mayor Breed and city leaders to make an investment in the upcoming city budget in tree planting because the need is so great," Widenmeier said.

A spokesperson for the city's public works department said the city is still assessing how many trees have come down this year. That's because it's a rolling number since the storms haven't let up.

Widenmeier said Friends of the Urban Forest is also looking for private donations and volunteers to help plant new trees.

bay area storm 6 hours ago

Bay Area Storm Problems: Flooding, Downed Trees, Road Closures

bay area storm 18 hours ago

Another Round of High Winds, Rain Damage Bay Area Homes

This article tagged under:

San Franciscobay area storm
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us