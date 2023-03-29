San Francisco Nonprofit Calls on City, Public to Help Plant New Trees

The combination of wind and rain has been taking its toll on San Francisco's trees.

"The reported trees lost so far this year are approaching 2,000 I believe," said Brian Widenmeier, executive director of nonprofit Friends of the Urban Forest. "We may be already over that number with the most recent storm."

Widenmeier said it's all part of climate change. Years of hot and dry conditions followed by nonstop rain and wind have not just combined to bring down weakened trees but also many that were perfectly healthy.

Friends of the Urban Forest is concerned about getting the resources to try to replace the trees the city has lost.

"We're really calling on Mayor Breed and city leaders to make an investment in the upcoming city budget in tree planting because the need is so great," Widenmeier said.

A spokesperson for the city's public works department said the city is still assessing how many trees have come down this year. That's because it's a rolling number since the storms haven't let up.

Widenmeier said Friends of the Urban Forest is also looking for private donations and volunteers to help plant new trees.