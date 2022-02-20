San Francisco

San Francisco Police Investigate ‘Suspicious' Death of 16-Year-Old Girl

By Bay City News

The San Francisco Police Department said Sunday it's investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl in the 600 block of Minna Street.

Paramedics responded to the location Friday at about 6:33 a.m. for a possible overdose.

The San Francisco County Medical Examiner responded and declared the death suspicious. Police said the department's homicide unit is investigating.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
