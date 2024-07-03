2 motorcycle officers injured after head-on collision in San Francisco

Two San Francisco Police officers were injured Tuesday evening when their motorcycles collided head-on with another vehicle, the department said.

At approximately 5:00 p.m., two San Francisco motorcycle police officers were traveling westbound on Cesar Chavez Street at Pennsylvania Avenue when for some reason not released by police, a head-on collision with another vehicle occurred.

First responders arrived on scene to render aid to the two officers and the man who was driving the other vehicle. The officers and the driver were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

At this time, there is no evidence showing that impairment due to drugs or alcohol is a factor in the collision, police said.

This is an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 pr text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.