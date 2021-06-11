stolen dog

San Francisco Police Searching for Dog Stolen in Auto Burglary

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco police are asking for the public's help in locating a Yorkshire Terrier stolen in an auto burglary.

The 10-year-old dog named Leo also has some minor health issues, police said.

Victims of the auto burglary reported Leo missing Thursday. They told police their Lexus sedan with the dog inside was parked on North Point Street, near Powell Street.

"When they returned, they found that an unknown suspect had broken a window and stolen Leo who as in a soft, nylon-style dog carrier," police said in a press release.

A suitcase was also stolen from the vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident or having information regarding Leo’s whereabouts is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

