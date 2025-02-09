San Francisco

San Francisco police, supervisors meet merchants to promote public safety

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco's police chief and various supervisors walked and met with merchants in the city's Ingleside neighborhood to promote public safety and support for businesses ahead of the annual Ocean Avenue Lunar New Year Celebration.

The celebration kicks off in two weeks, and officials wanted to affirm that celebration, ensure vibrancy in the business corridor, and ensure public safety.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"This is the year of the snake. The snake symbolizes resilience, transformation, and refreshment," said Supervisor Chyane Chen. "It's important that [we bring the] community together to support our merchants and community building."

Chief Bill Scott led a merchant walk along Ocean Avenue, listening and talking to business owners. Merrill Jung with the Korean Martial Arts Center said they were glad to see it.

"It's good to have a face-to-face. I really appreciate it," Jung said. Issues in the neighborhood "come and goes. It works in spurts, but we do have Officer Bender who comes, and he is very good at patrolling my area."

Marilyn Lee talked with Scott on Saturday and said that safety during the day is fine, but her restaurant has had some troubles at night.

"Daytime is okay. We trying to clean and support all the merchant here, but night time its always break in, [and] last year [it happened ] three times already."

Local

California 2 hours ago

State regulators allege former Assemblymember Evan Low violated campaign finance law dozens of times

Santa Clara 6 hours ago

Great America to host concert with rappers LaRussell, Juvenile amid uncertain future

Others shared that they're seeing momentum moving in the right direction. Scott said he wanted to hear directly from the people and address their concerns.

"When we invite people to come out to our events in the city and be out in the streets, people want to be safe and feel safe," Scott said. "It's reassuring to know that the police department is a partner, not just for security, and we're truly a partner."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us