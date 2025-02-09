San Francisco police, supervisors meet merchants to promote public safety

San Francisco's police chief and various supervisors walked and met with merchants in the city's Ingleside neighborhood to promote public safety and support for businesses ahead of the annual Ocean Avenue Lunar New Year Celebration.

The celebration kicks off in two weeks, and officials wanted to affirm that celebration, ensure vibrancy in the business corridor, and ensure public safety.

"This is the year of the snake. The snake symbolizes resilience, transformation, and refreshment," said Supervisor Chyane Chen. "It's important that [we bring the] community together to support our merchants and community building."

Chief Bill Scott led a merchant walk along Ocean Avenue, listening and talking to business owners. Merrill Jung with the Korean Martial Arts Center said they were glad to see it.

"It's good to have a face-to-face. I really appreciate it," Jung said. Issues in the neighborhood "come and goes. It works in spurts, but we do have Officer Bender who comes, and he is very good at patrolling my area."

Marilyn Lee talked with Scott on Saturday and said that safety during the day is fine, but her restaurant has had some troubles at night.

"Daytime is okay. We trying to clean and support all the merchant here, but night time its always break in, [and] last year [it happened ] three times already."

Others shared that they're seeing momentum moving in the right direction. Scott said he wanted to hear directly from the people and address their concerns.

"When we invite people to come out to our events in the city and be out in the streets, people want to be safe and feel safe," Scott said. "It's reassuring to know that the police department is a partner, not just for security, and we're truly a partner."