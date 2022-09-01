Portola Festival: What to Know About San Francisco's Newest Live Music Event

Move over Outside Lands, there's a new music festival in town — and it kicks off later this month.

From the promoters of Southern California's Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, San Francisco will host the Portola Festival beginning Sept. 24, featuring electronic, pop, hip hop and dance performers.

What is the Portola Festival?

Portola is a two-day music festival coming to San Francisco's Pier 80 later this month.

The event will feature live dance, electronic, hip hop music and more.

The event is organized by Goldenvoice, the same promoter behind the popular Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals.

The event will be held in a 400,000 square-foot warehouse at Pier 80.

Organizers said on Instagram, the name of the festival is an “ode to the Portola Festival of 1909,” which signaled the reopening of San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake.

Who is performing at the event?

The lineup includes Charli XCX, M.I.A, The Chemical Brothers, Ama Lou, Flume, James Blake and Fatboy Slim.

To see the full list of performers, click here.

Exact set times for each performer will be available closer to the event date, organizers say.

Can I still buy tickets?

Two-day general admission and single-day tickets are still available, according to the festival website.

A two-day ticket will cost upwards of $400 and a single-day ticket starts at about $200.

In addition to general admission, attendees can also opt for VIP tickets.

When and where is the Portola Festival being held?

The music festival kicks off on Sept. 24 at Pier 80 in San Francisco.

The venue opens at noon each day with an 11 p.m. curfew.

Are there any rules I should know about?

Attendees must be 21-years-old by the time of the festival. Tickets are non-refundable, according to the festival website.

To learn more about the event, click here.