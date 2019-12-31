San Francisco Preps for New Year’s Eve Partygoers

Goodbye, 2019. Hello, 2020. San Francisco is getting ready for people and parties to ring in the new year.

On the Embarcadero, there will be tens of thousands of New Year’s Eve revelers, along with a lot of security, in place for the fireworks extravaganza over the bay.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, there are no known security threats. Two years ago, terror fears were high following a thwarted Christmas plot.

Crowd and traffic control as well as keeping the peace will be top of mind for the police department. SFPD said people should expect to see an "all-hands-on-deck" police force no matter where they are celebrating.

"We'll be deployed all over the city, in the marina and downtown, South of Market, Mission, Fisherman's Wharf," SFPD Officer Adam Lobsinger said. "We'll be everywhere, and we're going to have officers patrolling in uniform, in plain clothes. We also have specialty units that will be on foot, on motorcycles and patrol vehicles, and we're going to be ready for just about anything."

New Year's Eve revelers who plan on heading to San Francisco Tuesday night are being urged to stay safe with free emergency text message alerts, the city's Department of Emergency Management said.

With more than 100 events planned throughout the city to ring in the new year, city emergency officials want to ensure that the celebrations remain safe for all and are asking visitors, as well as residents, to sign up for AlertSF by texting the phrase NYESF to 888-777.

The alerts will send instructions in the case of a natural disaster, or police, fire and health emergencies. They also send alerts about transportation disruptions.

On New Year's Eve, the city's Emergency Operations Center will be active and ready to support first responders, coordinate city resources and provide the public with information in an emergency.

In addition to the alerts, visitors are also asked to remain vigilant while partaking in festivities. Anyone who sees suspicious activity can call 911 to report it.

Also, people in groups should have a plan, like agreeing on a meeting spot if the group gets separated. People should also be aware of their surroundings and never accept drinks from strangers.

In addition, partygoers should designate a sober driver or plan alternative transportation. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will provide free Muni service starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday.