Volunteers Needed to Put Up Pink Triangle in San Francisco's Twin Peaks

It’s that time of year again -- the founder of the pink triangle said he needs hundreds of volunteers to put the iconic symbol into place on Twin Peaks for pride month in San Francisco.

It's nearly an acre in size and you can see it from 20 miles away.

This will be the pink triangle's 28th year -- a big undertaking with a big message.

Volunteers are needed June 16 and 17 to create the triangle and July 1 to take it down.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Click here to volunteer and find more information.