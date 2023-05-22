San Francisco

Volunteers Needed to Put Up Pink Triangle in San Francisco's Twin Peaks

Volunteers are needed June 16 and 17 to create the triangle and July 1 to take it down

By NBC Bay Area staff

It’s that time of year again -- the founder of the pink triangle said he needs hundreds of volunteers to put the iconic symbol into place on Twin Peaks for pride month in San Francisco.

It's nearly an acre in size and you can see it from 20 miles away.

This will be the pink triangle's 28th year -- a big undertaking with a big message.

Click here to volunteer and find more information.

