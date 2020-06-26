San Francisco Pride to Celebrate 50th Anniversary With Virtual Celebration

This weekend will mark the 50th anniversary of San Francisco Pride.

This year's celebration will be held virtually due to the pandemic.

The officials San Francisco Pride 2020 online celebration kicks off with 13 hours of original content. Organizers admit it is going to be a much different experience due to the coronavirus pandemic, but stress that going online does not mean going away.

In addition, this year's Pride celebration includes a significant focus on the equality crisis America is facing. Among the events is a conversation with one of the founds of the Black Lives Matter movement.

But not everyone seems content with a virtual Pride celebration. There are online fliers circulating calling for everyone to come out for a "Pride Is A Riot" demonstration on Sunday.

San Francisco police said they are prepared for planned gatherings, demonstrators and spontaneous events, and will help facilitate First Amendment rights when necessary for safety.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman is urging people not to come to the Castro looking for a party, but expects demonstrations will be part of the weekend.

"I think everyone understands that is going to happen this weekend and they can do it safely," Mandelman said. "And they have been. They have been wearing masks."