Protesters in SF rally to call for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

A large group of protesters is rallying Friday afternoon near San Francisco City Hall, calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The protesters say they want an end to attacks by Israeli military in Gaza, where a temporary ceasefire is in currently in place while hostages are exchanged.

"A few days' pause of the killing of Palestinians is not enough. We need a permanent ceasefire immediately," said Helena Awwad, a student at Lowell High School and member of Arab Youth Organizing. "We'll be taking to the streets to ensure our politicians listen to us now."

The protesters plan to march following the rally.