Another Day of Rain Comes With More Downed Trees, Flooding, Mudslides in SF

Wednesday’s storm soaked San Francisco causing problems like downed trees, flooding and small mudslides.

Public Works crews were very busy as the rain picked up again causing trees and tree limbs to block lanes and creating more chaos on city streets.

“We got a call at the management office that a tree had fallen down just after noon,” said resident John Micheletos.

He arrived at the scene in the Dogpatch Neighborhood after hearing a crash.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“The left lane was blocked and cars were stacking up so I was a little trying to clear what I could until I heard the other limb that wasn’t falling starting to crack and I got the heck out of there,” he said.

Micheletos said the tree landed on a parked van and parked car. The SFMTA said the problem also affected Muni's T-third line -- just the latest in a long list of storm related problems.

“The impact is palpable we have storm drains back up into to different tenant units and water going under rollup doors it's hard to keep it out,” said Micheletos.

Trees didn't need to fall to create problems. One started leaning into homes.

“The tree crews have been nothing but busy not just today but for the last few days, we have eight major trees down that the crews have been dealing with Dogpatch, Bernal Heights and downtown areas, thankfully no injuries,” said Rachel Gordon of San Francisco Public Corks.

She said the city's had 102 tree-related requests in the past 24 hours.

“Along with that we are dealing with mudslides and rock slides so we had one Russian Hill earlier today of mud on a pathway and trying to get mud off the pathway,” said Gordon.

They say they've had big storms before, but rarely this many, this close together.

“Some of the crews are working 12, 14, 16-hour days. We don’t want to exhaust them but more tree crews that are rotating through as well as bringing in contractor crews to help us out on some,” said Gordon.