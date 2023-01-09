San Francisco Residents Prepare for Next Round of Rain

It was a much quieter, and drier, day in San Francisco Monday, giving last week's flood victims a chance to dry out and prepare for the next round of rain.

Those along 17th Street dealt with a lot of flooding last week and now say they’re prepared with sandbags and other barriers, for the next storm.

"Our building was fully flooded in the basement,” said Maddie Chong of San Francisco.

Several local business are happy to be back in business and are gearing up for the next round of stoms to hit, with sandbags and more.

"We just built up a second layer of barriers ," said Cleto Gonzalez, owner of Hilde-Brand Furniture. “We built a little step in here, put the sandbags on top so there's pressure going down, we built padding underneath so it suctions down to the flooring, and then we bolted it straight to the building."

Stocking up at places like Marin Streets, which has lots of sandbags, saying this time will be better.

"I think we're a little less worried, because we're better prepared,” said Chong. “We've experienced the worst, and we know it can't get much worse than this."

On Monday afternoon, Mayor London Breed issued a local proclamation of emergency, allowing the city to recoup storm-related costs from the state and local government.