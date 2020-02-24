San Francisco Ranked as Second ‘Hardest-Working’ City in the Nation: Report

Workers in San Francisco, give yourselves a pat on the back.

The City by the Bay is said to be the second "hardest-working" city in the country, according to a WalletHub report released Monday. Anchorage, Alaska, grabbed the top spot in the report, which compared the 116 largest cities in the United States.

WalletHub said it compiled its list by comparing the cities across 11 metrics, ranging from average weekly work hours to the share of workers who are considered to be "involved in, enthusiastic about and committed to their work and workplace."

Three other Bay Area cities also made the list. Fremont checked in at No. 34, followed by San Jose at No. 40 and Oakland at No. 49.