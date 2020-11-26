San Francisco Resident, Restaurants Make Free Thanksgiving Dinners During Hard Times

The pandemic has changed Thanksgiving as we know it. Many people will be alone, without a traditional meal – but some San Franciscans are working hard hoping to change that.

Margaret Kranyak is cooking a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for strangers.

“I think they deserve it,” she said. “It’s so hard for people right now, especially the elderly that are away from family.”

She made the offer on her San Francisco neighborhood’s social media page, and grateful neighbors are replying.

“Some of the emails I’m getting, people are saying ‘this is the first time I’ve been away from my family in my whole life,’” she said. “It seems like a good thing to do.”

Kranyak is not the only one in the giving mood.

At Gyro Express in the Castro District they are preparing turkeys, but it’s not for a new menu item. They will be giving away complimentary dinner plates for the community starting at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

“We’ve been here six years, we want to give to the community because it’s such a hard year, we love being in the Castro,” said Cem Bulutoglu of the Gyro Express.

It’s been a hard year for restaurant owners too, but they are thankful for the support from customers and plan to show it.

“We all have to help each other, that’s the only way to get through this crisis,” said Bulutoglu.

They’ll be serving free plates until the turkey runs out.